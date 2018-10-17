BOSTON (CBS) — After Game 3 of the ALCS, the news on Chris Sale appeared to be positive. But a day later, things have moved the wrong way for the Red Sox.

That’s because the Red Sox’ ace will not be able to pitch Thursday night in Game 5 of the ALCS in Houston. The news was first reported by Buster Olney.

Sale will be able to pitch Game 6, if necessary, on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora said that Sale lost weight from a stomach illness, so presumably an extra two days to recover is needed.

For Game 5, the Red Sox’ options include Eduardo Rodriguez (who pitched an inning of relief in Game 3), or perhaps David Price on short rest. Alex Cora will announce Game 5’s starter at the conclusion of Game 4.

Chris Sale – who’s not ready to start Game 5 due to affects of stomach issue – out to throw prior to #ALCS Game 4 #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/rmf78dSqWo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 17, 2018

Sale spent Sunday night in a hospital for treatment on a stomach illness, a day after he lasted just four innings in a Game 1 loss at Fenway Park.