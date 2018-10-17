CHELMSFORD (CBS) – The son of a recently deceased Chelmsford firefighter was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The two-car crash happened on Main Street around 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters removed the man using the jaws of life. Despite life-saving efforts on scene, he did not survive.

The second driver was also injured in the crash. He was treated and brought to an area hospital.

Police did not release the identities of either driver.

“This is tragic news to the Chelmsford Fire Department and our prayers are with his family,” the Chelmsford Fire Department said in a statement.