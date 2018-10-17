  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelmsford, Fatal Crash, Local TV

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – The son of a recently deceased Chelmsford firefighter was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The two-car crash happened on Main Street around 7:20 p.m.

lowellsunphoto Son Of Late Chelmsford Firefighter Killed In Crash

A deadly Chelmsford crash that killed the son of a recently deceased firefighter. (Lowell Sun Photo)

Firefighters removed the man using the jaws of life. Despite life-saving efforts on scene, he did not survive.

The second driver was also injured in the crash. He was treated and brought to an area hospital.

Police did not release the identities of either driver.

“This is tragic news to the Chelmsford Fire Department and our prayers are with his family,” the Chelmsford Fire Department said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s