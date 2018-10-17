BOSTON (CBS) – A duck boat and an MBTA vehicle were involved in a crash Wednesday in Boston, but no injuries have been reported.

The crash happened on Staniford Street. Boston Duck Tours described the crash as a “fender bender.”

Video from the scene shows the front of the duck boat appeared to crash into the driver’s side of the MBTA vehicle.

There were passengers on the duck boat, but no injuries were reported. The vehicle has since continued with the tour.

In a statement, the MBTA said there were no passengers in the RIDE car. The driver was not injured.