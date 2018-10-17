BOSTON (CBS) – A Beverly man will plead guilty on Wednesday to sending white powder and threats to Donald Trump Jr. and several others.

Daniel Frisiello will appear in a Boston federal courthouse around 11 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged in March that Frisiello sent envelopes, bearing a Boston postmark, with threatening messages and a suspicious white powder to at least five locations across the country.

“These kind of hoaxes may not cause physical harm, but they scare the heck out of people,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said at the time.

Vanessa Trump, who has since divorced Donald Trump Jr., opened the letter. She then called 911 to report she was coughing and nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly as a precaution.

Frisiello was released from jail 11 days after his arrest.