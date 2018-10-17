  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Frisiello, Donald Trump Jr., Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A Beverly man will plead guilty on Wednesday to sending white powder and threats to Donald Trump Jr. and several others.

Daniel Frisiello will appear in a Boston federal courthouse around 11 a.m.

frisiello Beverly Man Will Plead Guilty To Sending White Powder, Threats To Donald Trump Jr.

Daniel Frisiello. (Photo: Beverly Police Department)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged in March that Frisiello sent envelopes, bearing a Boston postmark, with threatening messages and a suspicious white powder to at least five locations across the country.

“These kind of hoaxes may not cause physical harm, but they scare the heck out of people,” said Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said at the time.

Vanessa Trump, who has since divorced Donald Trump Jr., opened the letter. She then called 911 to report she was coughing and nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly as a precaution.

Frisiello was released from jail 11 days after his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s