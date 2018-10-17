AUBURN (CBS) – A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly starved his dog to death.

Auburn Police said Eric Hannon was arraigned on Wednesday after he was arrested over the weekend. His dog was found dead in August when Board of Health officials visited his home on Pinehurst Ave.

The dog’s remains were found in Hannon’s basement. Police say the dog, named Athena, had been tied to a pole in the basement using a 2.5-foot long rope.

Police said just bones and fur were left. A microchip helped identify the dog.

Court documents show that Hannon told police he left the dog for two days in February and when he came home, his basement was flooded and the dog was dead.

According to police, Hannon moved out of the house, and the dog’s remains were discovered six months later. It was determined the animal died of starvation.

Following his Wednesday arraignment, Hannon is next scheduled to appear in court on December 6.