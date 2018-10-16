BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz may no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox on the field, but he’s very clearly a member of the Red Sox For Life Club.

Ortiz, working as an analyst for Fox Sports’ postseason coverage, was on the set at the desk when Jackie Bradley Jr. launched a grand slam to give the Red Sox an 8-2 lead in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS in Houston.

Though Ortiz hasn’t played since 2016, he can still celebrate as if he’s in a dugout.

Check out Ortiz’s reaction below. The first reaction might have been for Mitch Moreland getting hit by a pitch to score a run, with the big reaction coming on Bradley’s big swing:

Big Papi reacting to that JBJ @RedSox grand slam is everything. pic.twitter.com/lZNUwLmpG8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 17, 2018

That’s a bigger celebration than Ortiz had for most of his clutch postseason hits.

The Red Sox would hold on to that 8-2 lead to win and take a 2-1 series lead over the defending-champion Astros.