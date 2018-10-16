  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ALCS, Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, Grand Slam, Jackie Bradley Jr., MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz may no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox on the field, but he’s very clearly a member of the Red Sox For Life Club.

Ortiz, working as an analyst for Fox Sports’ postseason coverage, was on the set at the desk when Jackie Bradley Jr. launched a grand slam to give the Red Sox an 8-2 lead in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS in Houston.

Though Ortiz hasn’t played since 2016, he can still celebrate as if he’s in a dugout.

Check out Ortiz’s reaction below. The first reaction might have been for Mitch Moreland getting hit by a pitch to score a run, with the big reaction coming on Bradley’s big swing:

That’s a bigger celebration than Ortiz had for most of his clutch postseason hits.

The Red Sox would hold on to that 8-2 lead to win and take a 2-1 series lead over the defending-champion Astros.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s