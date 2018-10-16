BOSTON (CBS) – The best slice of pizza in the United States can be found at Boston’s Regina Pizzeria, according to TripAdvisor.

The ranking released Tuesday by the Needham-based travel website says “Boston’s original pizzeria,” started in the North End in 1926, can’t be beat.

“Perfect chewy, thin crust, lots of fresh mozzarella; the sauce has great fresh tomato flavor,” reads a review cited by TripAdvisor. “This pizza was very reminiscent of pizza I had in Naples and I haven’t found anything like it in the U.S. until now.”

TripAdvisor says Regina’s signature slice is “The Giambotta,” with pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, peppers, onions, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese.

Regina’s beats out New York’s Bleecker Street Pizza and New Haven, Connecticut’s Modern Apizza. There are more than a dozen Regina Pizzeria locations in the Boston area and New England.

Overall, Boston is seventh on TripAdvisor’s list of the best pizza cities. New York and Chicago take the top two spots.

TripAdvisor says the rankings are based on “millions of reviews and opinions,” with more weight given to reviews from the past year.