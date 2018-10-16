  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fall River, Jasiel Correia

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, currently facing federal fraud charges, says he will make a statement Tuesday morning.

Correia will address the media at the city’s Government Center at 11 a.m.

Correia, 26, was arrested last Thursday. He’s charged with defrauding investors and using the money to pay for his “lavish lifestyle” and political campaign, according to prosecutors. He was served an eviction notice at his apartment Monday.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia outside federal court in Boston, October 11, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia outside federal court in Boston, October 11, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

In 2012, Correia created the SnoOwl app, which aimed to connect local businesses with potential customers, and began looking for investors. According to federal investigators, Correia took at least $231,447 of the $363,690 that seven investors placed in the company, and used it for items including airfare, luxury hotels, casinos, adult entertainment, a Mercedes Benz, and jewelry for an ex-girlfriend. The City Council has a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Correia’s case.

Correia has been mayor of Fall River since 2015. After his arraignment in federal court last Thursday, a judge ordered him released with his case continued until December 6. Correia returned to work Friday.

