BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump is continuing a war of words between him and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the wake of her DNA test that reportedly shows some evidence of her Native American ancestry.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the president called the test “bogus” and again refers to the senator from Massachusetts as “Pocahontas.”

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The Cherokee Nation has questioned Warren’s use of a DNA test, saying such exams are useless in determining tribal citizenship. Trump also claimed Harvard University only hired Warren due to her claims of Native American heritage, but a recent Boston Globe report said that is not true.

Warren released DNA test results this week that provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.

In July, the president offered to donate $1 million to her favorite charity if a DNA test proved her Native American bloodline.

On Monday, he first denied ever making such a promise, then said later that “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally.”

“That will not be something I enjoy doing either,” he added.

Warren immediately hit back, calling the president’s words “creepy.”

We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? He’s scared. He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work. pic.twitter.com/2rfPSlvlQA — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

On Tuesday she called the president’s latest insults “recycled racist name-calling.”

Millions of people watched you, @realDonaldTrump, as you fumbled and lied on your $1 million pledge. It then took a day for your handlers to tee up this recycled racist name-calling. You’ve lost a step, and in 21 days, you’re going to lose Congress. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 16, 2018

Warren is up for re-election to the Senate in November and is set to face off against Republican challenger Rep. Geoff Diehl in their first televised debate Friday night on WSBK-TV and streaming live at CBSBoston.com. Diehl has called on Warren to drop out of the race, saying “her true intentions are to run for president.”

Last month Warren said she plans to take a “hard look” at running against Trump in 2020.

“I hope she’s running for president because I think she would be very easy. I hope that she is running. I do not think she would be difficult at all. She’ll destroy the country. She’ll make our country into Venezuela,” Trump told reporters Monday.

