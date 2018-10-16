BOSTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump is continuing a war of words between him and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the wake of her DNA test that reportedly shows some evidence of her Native American ancestry.
In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the president called the test “bogus” and again refers to the senator from Massachusetts as “Pocahontas.”
The Cherokee Nation has questioned Warren’s use of a DNA test, saying such exams are useless in determining tribal citizenship. Trump also claimed Harvard University only hired Warren due to her claims of Native American heritage, but a recent Boston Globe report said that is not true.
Warren released DNA test results this week that provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.
In July, the president offered to donate $1 million to her favorite charity if a DNA test proved her Native American bloodline.
On Monday, he first denied ever making such a promise, then said later that “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally.”
“That will not be something I enjoy doing either,” he added.
Warren immediately hit back, calling the president’s words “creepy.”
On Tuesday she called the president’s latest insults “recycled racist name-calling.”
Warren is up for re-election to the Senate in November and is set to face off against Republican challenger Rep. Geoff Diehl in their first televised debate Friday night on WSBK-TV and streaming live at CBSBoston.com. Diehl has called on Warren to drop out of the race, saying “her true intentions are to run for president.”
Last month Warren said she plans to take a “hard look” at running against Trump in 2020.
“I hope she’s running for president because I think she would be very easy. I hope that she is running. I do not think she would be difficult at all. She’ll destroy the country. She’ll make our country into Venezuela,” Trump told reporters Monday.
