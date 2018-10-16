BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University Police put all buildings “in and near the Kenmore Square area” in a “shelter in place” Tuesday afternoon as they search for a suspicious man who may have had a gun. The shelter in place has since been lifted.

Boston Police joined the university police officers in searching the Barnes and Noble in Kenmore Square.

Boston University tweeted that police were investigating “a report of a man who may have had a gun in the Kenmore Square area.”

.@BUPolice is ordering a shelter in place for 610 Beacon St and 481 Commonwealth Ave while police investigate a report of a man who may have had a gun in the Kenmore Square area. — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) October 16, 2018

A BU alert said police were looking for a man last seen walking on the train tracks in the Kenmore Square area. The university’s police tweeted that the man was white with curly hair, had a beard, blue jeans, and a long sleeve shirt with black sleeves and some red and black.

If you see this person, call 911, do not approach them.

#MBTA #GreenLine Update: Residual delays up to 20 minutes due to earlier police action. Police have released service at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 16, 2018

The police activity near Kenmore was also caused MBTA delays in both directions on the Green Line. Service has since resumed but there are residual delays.

“I was just trying to get to class,” said Jacob Shaughnessy, a BU junior standing near the scene at Barnes and Noble. “They have the streets blocked off so we can’t walk.”