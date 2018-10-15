BOSTON (CBS) — Another week, another victory, and another series of records set by Tom Brady.

In what is becoming somewhat of a weekly occurrence, the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback set new standards for winning in the NFL by beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

With the victory, Brady earned his 200th career regular-season victory, most ever by a quarterback. He did already own that record, but it’s now a nice round number.

Brady also leapfrogged current Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri for most total wins (regular season and postseason combined) with No. 227. That is the most wins of all time by any player in NFL history.

As far as regular-season wins go, Brady is now nine away from tying the all-time record, set by quarterback/kicker George Blanda from 1949-1975. (Blanda essentially became only a kicker for the final nine years of his career.) Between Brady and Blanda are Vinatieri (206) and former kicker Gary Anderson (201).

Among Brady’s contemporaries, Peyton Manning won 186 regular-season games, Drew Brees has won 146, Ben Roethlisberger has won 138, and Eli Manning has won 112. In terms of what would be considered the prior generation, Brett Favre won 186, John Elway won 148, and Dan Marino won 147.

With 340 passing yards on Sunday, Brady also moved past Favre on the list of all-time passing yards (regular season and postseason combined). Brady is now 1,295 yards short of Manning for that all-time record, which should be considered another one he can reach before this season ends.