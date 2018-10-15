BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A hazardous materials team was called Monday to investigate a suspicious letter sent to the home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, officials said.

Police and fire vehicles were parked outside her home, and several people in hazmat suits were seen entering the home. Yellow police tape was wrapped around the perimeter of the property.

The senator’s husband, Thomas Daffron, was at home, but Collins wasn’t there at the time.

“She’s on her way home,” said Collins’ spokeswoman Annie Clark.

It was unclear who sent the letter and why. But critics have hurled threats at Collins recently over her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Outside the house, a Bangor Daily News photographer captured an image of a person in a hazmat suit holding an envelope in a plastic bag. Later, the FBI arrived, along with vans carrying people in military uniforms, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement officials were analyzing the contents of the letter. An FBI spokeswoman said Monday evening that preliminary tests on the envelope indicated there was no threat to the public.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who voted against Kavanaugh, came to his fellow senator’s defense.

“Regardless of any political differences, @SenatorCollins, her family, and her staff should not have to be subjected to these threats — there’s just no place for it in our discourse,” he tweeted.

