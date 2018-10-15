(CBS/CNN) — Sears and Kmart’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, and it plans to close 142 of its worst-performing stores.

The company has already closed hundreds of stores this year, and it could close even more location as the bankruptcy process proceeds. Only 700 Sears and Kmart stores are currently open.

Among the planned closures is the Sears at the Natick Mall. Sears stores in Auburn, Braintree, Brockton, Hanover, Leominster, Marlboro, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth and Saugus remain open – for now.

Liquidation sales at the following stores will begin “within two weeks,” according to Sears’ bankruptcy filing.

Here’s the list by state:

Alabama

Sears:

1001 Rainbow Dr., Gadsden

Arizona

Sears:

3177 Chandler Village Dr., Chandler

7611 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix-Desert Sky

6515 E Southern Ave., Mesa/East

3150 S 4th Ave., Yuma

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista

Arkansas

Kmart:

2821 East Main St., Russellville

California

Kmart:

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore

1351 E Hatch Rd., Modesto

375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

3247 W Noble Ave., Visalia

912 County Line Rd., Delano

2530 S Euclid Ave., Ontario

3968-A Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville

Sears:

3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto

3751 S Dogwood Ave., El Centro

1011 W Olive Ave., Merced

5901 Florin Rd., Florin

1700 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton

100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Colorado

Sears:

7001 S University Blvd, Centennial

10785 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Connecticut

Sears:

850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford

Florida

Kmart:

12350 SW 8th St., Miami

900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville

Sears:

733 N Highway 231, Panama City

1050 S Babcock St., Melbourne

3100 SW College Rd., Ste 300, Ocala

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland

303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W, Bradenton

300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther

Georgia

Kmart:

400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City

6239 Turner Lake Road Covington

Sears:

Illinois

Kmart:

3701 Broadway St., Quincy

5000 23rd Ave., Moline

4210 N Harlem Ave., Norridge

Sears:

3340 Mall Loop Dr., Joliet

Indiana

Kmart:

430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith

723 3rd Ave, Jasper

2307 Superior, Webster City

6780 W Washington St., Indianapolis

Sears:

3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute

460 N Milwaukee St., Boise

1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood

Iowa

Kmart:

2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs

1111 N 2Nd, Cherokee

Kansas

Kmart:

400 South Broadway, Salina

7836 State Ave., Kansas City

Kentucky

Kmart:

600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson

2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green

Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs

Sears:

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona

Louisiana

Kmart:

7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie

Maine

Kmart:

417 Main St., Madawaska

Maryland

Kmart:

835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick

6163 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Sears:

400 N Center St., Westminster

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie

Massachusetts

Sears:

1235 Worcester Rd., Natick

Michigan

Kmart:

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix

1025 M-24, Lake Orion

Sears:

2100 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park

900 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor

Minnesota

Sears:

12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka

425 Rice St., St Paul

Missouri

Kmart:

2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph

7100 Nw Prairie View Rd., Kansas City

1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant

Nevada

Sears:

1245 W Warm Springs Rd., Henderson

New Hampshire

Sears:

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth

New Jersey

Kmart:

779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro

Sears:

1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford

1500 Highway 35, Middletown

New Mexico

Sears:

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado

New York

Kmart:

987 Route 6, Mahopac

2590 Military Rd., Niagara Falls

93 West Campbell Rd., Schenectady

349 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca

8363 Lewiston Rd., Batavia

Sears:

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood

600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY

75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet

1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City

North Carolina

Kmart:

1530 East Broad St., Statesville

1001 Patton Ave., Asheville

4500 Western Blvd., Raleigh

Sears:

703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville

Ohio

Kmart:

15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool

17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

Sears:

5320 Youngstown Rd., Niles

Oklahoma

Sears:

3201 W Main St., Norman

6929 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa Woodland Hls

Oregon

Kmart:

3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton

827 Lancaster Dr., Ne Salem (Lancaster)

Sears:

9800 Sw Washington Square Rd., Washington Sq

Pennsylvania

Kmart:

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills

528 W Plank Rd., Altoona

1502 South Fourth St., Allentown

1000 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville

1170 Mae St., Hummelstown

100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle

880 Butler St., Pittsburgh

3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras

Sears:

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois

2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn/Oxford Vly

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Crnwls Hts

South Carolina

Kmart:

129 West Butler Ave., Mauldin

2302 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill

Tennessee

Kmart:

6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville

Sears:

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga

2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova

7600H Kingston Pike, West Town

Texas

Sears:

2605 Preston Rd., Frisco

2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen

6002 Slide Rd., Lubbock

1000 E 41st, Austin

6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., Southwest Ctr

2501 Irving Mall, Irving

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek

7508 N Navarro St., Victoria

Virginia

Kmart:

118 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg

6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield

2712 W Main St., Waynesboro

Sears:

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton

Washington

Kmart:

1001 E Sunset Dr., Bellingham

Sears:

3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup

West Virginia

Kmart:

1701 4th Ave W, Charleston

Wyoming

Kmart:

4000 East 2nd St., Casper

Sears:

701 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper

9520 Mall Rd., Westover/Morgantown

