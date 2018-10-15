By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tyreek Hill was on fire Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. But that doesn’t mean some dope in the stands had to douse him with a beer.

The Kansas City wide receiver racked up 142 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Sunday night’s offensive showcase in Foxboro, including a dynamic 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. That score tied the game at 40-40 with 3:03 left, and having already seen Hill find the end zone twice before, a group of fans decided to let Hill know they were sick of his scoring.

While most fans harmlessly extended Hill a middle finger (or two), one nincompoop decided to fling a beer in the receiver’s face.

(CHILDREN, AVERT YOUR EYES):

The end of that touchdown catch by #Chiefs Tyreek Hill not exactly a banner moment for #Patriots fans. Especially the Bud Lite to the face. pic.twitter.com/cYS4RC7I6H — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 15, 2018

One fan does not represent an entire fan base, but that is one bad look for the Patriots faithful. Once that dummy is found (and they will be found by some internet sleuth), chances are they won’t be attending any Patriots games again. Ever.

To his credit, Hill brushed it off after the game.

“My coach [Andy Reid] told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,’” Hill told reporters. “I’m not mad at all.”

The Patriots won the game 43-40 on a last-second field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. It was a hard-fought and dramatic win, but a win that a certain fan did not deserve to see in person.