  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are just short of $1 billion ahead of this week’s lottery drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing stands at an estimated $654 million, with a cash option of $372.6 million. It’s the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and fourth-biggest lottery jackpot ever in the United States. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since it reached $543 million in July.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $345 million for Wednesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $199 million. No one won Saturday night’s jackpot; the winning numbers were 11-14-32-43-65 and a Powerball of 15.

Tickets for both games are $2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s