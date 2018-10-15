BRAINTREE (CBS) – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are just short of $1 billion ahead of this week’s lottery drawings.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing stands at an estimated $654 million, with a cash option of $372.6 million. It’s the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and fourth-biggest lottery jackpot ever in the United States. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since it reached $543 million in July.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $345 million for Wednesday’s drawing, with a cash option of $199 million. No one won Saturday night’s jackpot; the winning numbers were 11-14-32-43-65 and a Powerball of 15.

Tickets for both games are $2.