LYNN (CBS) – You might know Lynn as the Shoe Capital of the World, the home of the Fluff factory, or The City of Sin. But Massachusetts’ 9th largest city should be known for something else: the breathtaking scenery of Lynn Woods.

At 2,200 acres, it’s three times the size of Central Park, boasting 30 miles of trails, and a rich and colorful history. As Kate Merrill shows us in the video above, that history even includes pirate treasure.