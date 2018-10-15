BOSTON (CBS) — After spending Sunday night in the hospital, Chris Sale has been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox in Houston on Tuesday.

Sale was admitted to Mass. General Hospital on Sunday afternoon with a stomach illness and was kept overnight for evaluation. The Red Sox say Sale was released from the hospital Monday morning.

The 29-year-old lefty lasted just four innings in Game 1 of the ALCS Saturday night in Boston, allowing two runs while striking out five batters but walking four and hitting one with a pitch. He is scheduled — tentatively, at least — to pitch Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday in Houston.

The Red Sox and Astros are tied at 1-1 in the ALCS, with the next three games being played in Houston. The series resumes Tuesday night, with Game 3 set to begin at 5:09 p.m.