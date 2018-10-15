BOLTON (CBS) — A black bear did not shy away from exploring a Bolton family’s backyard over the weekend. A video shows the bear wandering around and then standing up to peer into a window.

The bear walks toward a truck and an open garage door before turning around and going back into the yard. Then, the video shows the bear walk up to the house.

“He’s looking in the window!” you can hear next in the video.

With his paws on the glass, the bear peers inside the home before hopping down and meandering away.