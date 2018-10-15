Filed Under:Bear Sighting, Black Bear, Bolton, Local TV

BOLTON (CBS) — A black bear did not shy away from exploring a Bolton family’s backyard over the weekend. A video shows the bear wandering around and then standing up to peer into a window.

boltonbear1 Curious Black Bear Explores Bolton Backyard, Peers Into Window

Bear sighting in Bolton (Photo Courtesy: Mark Carrier)

The bear walks toward a truck and an open garage door before turning around and going back into the yard. Then, the video shows the bear walk up to the house.

“He’s looking in the window!” you can hear next in the video.

boltonbear2 Curious Black Bear Explores Bolton Backyard, Peers Into Window

A bear peers into a Bolton home (Photo Courtesy: Mark Carrier)

With his paws on the glass, the bear peers inside the home before hopping down and meandering away.

