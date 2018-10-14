BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale did not pitch up to his own lofty standards in Saturday night’s Game 1 loss to Houston, but there may have been a reason.

The Red Sox’ ace was sent to the hospital on Sunday, the team announced during Game 2. As a result, Sale will remain at the hospital under observation, and he won’t travel with the team to Houston.

#RedSox LHP Chris Sale reported a stomach illness today and was admitted to MGH for observation this afternoon. He will be kept overnight for evaluation and any further updates will be released when available. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 15, 2018

Sale, 29, lasted just four innings in Game 1, allowing two runs while striking out five batters but walking four and hitting one with a pitch.

Sale is scheduled — tentatively, at least — to pitch Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday in Houston.