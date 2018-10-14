Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale did not pitch up to his own lofty standards in Saturday night’s Game 1 loss to Houston, but there may have been a reason.
The Red Sox’ ace was sent to the hospital on Sunday, the team announced during Game 2. As a result, Sale will remain at the hospital under observation, and he won’t travel with the team to Houston.
Sale, 29, lasted just four innings in Game 1, allowing two runs while striking out five batters but walking four and hitting one with a pitch.
Sale is scheduled — tentatively, at least — to pitch Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday in Houston.