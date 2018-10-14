BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros will head to Houston with their ALCS all tied at a game apiece.

Boston won Sunday night’s Game 2, 7-5, thanks to a big swing by Jackie Bradley Jr. and a stellar outing from their bullpen.

Bradley Jr. put Boston on top in the third inning with a three-run double off Houston starter Garret Cole. The Astros had just taken a 4-2 on a moon shot, two-run homer by Marwin Gonzalez off of Boston starter David Price in the top of the inning, when Bradley scraped one high off the Green Monster in left field to plate three runs for the Red Sox.

Boston added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Mookie Betts scored on a passed ball. Betts drove in an additional insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double off Houston reliever Hector Rondon.

The Red Sox got the victory despite starter David Price giving up four runs over 4.2 innings, as the Boston bullpen tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball to notch the win. Matt Barnes recorded four straight outs after replacing Price, including a big strikeout of Marwin Gonzalez in the top of the fifth with two on for the Astros.

Ryan Brasier tossed a scoreless seventh inning, working around a two-out walk, and starter Rick Porcello came on in relief in the eighth. Porcello struck out Gonzalez and Carlos Correa in his perfect inning before making way to closer Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel retired the first two batters he faced with ease before giving up a two-out double to George Springer. Houston’s leadoff man scored on an RBI double by Jose Altuve, but Kimbrel slammed the door on an Astros comeback by getting Alex Bregman to fly out to end it.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday in Houston.