By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

6:00 p.m.: Down 0-1 in the ALCS to the Houston Astros after a tough Game 1 loss last night, the Boston Red Sox turn to David Price tonight to turn things around.

That means the pressure is on Price, who as you’ve probably heard at least a dozen or so times in within the last hour alone, has yet to win a playoff game as a starter. Tonight’s Game 2 would be a wonderful time for the lefty to finally add a one of those to his postseason resume, so the Red Sox can avoid going to Houston down 0-2 in the series.

While his postseason record is all folks want to talk about, Price has had success against the Astros while in a Red Sox uniform. Over the last three seasons, he is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA against Houston, holding their hitters to a .205 average. Price was solid against Houston in the ALDS last postseason, tossing 6.2 shutout innings out of the Boston bullpen. So maybe he will finally get the postseason victory that has eluded him for the last decade.

Boston manager Alex Cora is changing things up for Game 2, with a trio of newcomers in the Red Sox lineup. Rafael Devers will get the start at third over Eduardo Nunez, Ian Kinsler is in for Brock Holt at second base, and Christian Vazquez gets the nod over Sandy Leon behind the plate. Here is Boston’s complete lineup that will take on Houston righty Garret Cole:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, 1B

6. Rafael Devers, 3B

7. Ian Kinsler, 2B

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

9. Christian Vazquez, C

— David Price, LHP

Devers isn’t really a defensive upgrade over Nunez in the field, which is a scary thought, but his bat should provide a little more pop to the Boston lineup.

As for the Astros, with another lefty on the mound for Boston, A.J. Hinch is going with the same lineup as Game 1:

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

5. Tyler White, DH

6. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

7. Carlos Correa, SS

8. Martin Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

— Garret Cole, RHP

Cole made two starts against Boston in the regular season, going 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA with 15 strikeouts. He is coming off a 12-strikeout victory over the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS, allowing just three hits and one run in his seven innings of work.

We’ll be bringing you all the live updates and analysis throughout the night, so check back early and often when Game 2 of the ALCS gets underway. First pitch is set for 7:09 p.m.\\