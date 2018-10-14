  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:eBay, Local TV, Unclaimed Property Auction

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is planning another online auction of items from its Unclaimed Property Division.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg says her office will be exhibiting some of the items that will soon be auctioned on eBay.com beginning at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Monday.

The items will subsequently be shown in Cape Cod, Plainville, Springfield, and Worcester, all leading up to the online auction starting on Saturday.

The traveling showcase represents only a portion of the lots up for bid, including items such as gold, silver, jewelry, and collectible currency.

The majority come from abandoned safe deposit boxes with contents that have gone unclaimed for a period of at least nine years.

Goldberg said if someone can prove a piece of sold property belonged to them, they will be compensated the sale price.

