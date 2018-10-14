BOSTON (CBS) – Author and Groton native Steve Kornacki joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for a look back at political showdowns from the past and what to expect from the upcoming midterm elections.

Kornacki is the author of the recently released book “The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

The book looks at battles between Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich in the 1990s and ties that to the current political landscape.

Kornacki also discusses what he expects in the upcoming midterm elections.