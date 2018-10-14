Filed Under:animal abuse, Framingham, Local TV

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Police arrested a man at a Framingham hotel after he was charging a person to have their picture taken with an alligator, python and two tarantulas.

“You never know what you are going to find in Framingham on a Saturday night!” police posted on Facebook.

An alligator seized from a Framingham hotel. (Image Credit: Framingham Police)

The man, whose identity was not released, was charging for pictures with the creatures at an event inside the Sheraton on Worcester Road. Someone called to report the potential animal abuse.

Police seized this snake from a man in Framingham along with several other creatures. (Image Credit: Framingham Police)

Massachusetts Environmental Police responded and will invesitage any potential charges. Framingham Police arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.

“Seriously, if you come across anyone you believe is mistreating or abusing an animal, please call us, call animal control, or in this case: Environmental Police,” Framingham Police posted.

