Filed Under:Exeter NH, Local TV, Road Rage

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — State police in New Hampshire arrested a 23-year-old man with a charge of brandishing a pistol toward a driver during a road rage incident.

Police say they arrested Cody Emery of Auburn on a charge of reckless conduct after the Friday morning incident in Exeter. They say the complainant in the case says Emery was in a car that was driving aggressively and he displayed the gun in a threatening manner while passing.

codyemery NH Man Charged With Flashing Gun During Road Rage Incident

Cody Emery. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Police arrested Emery a short while later in Hampton. They also seized the handgun. Emery was released on recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Police say they don’t know if Emery has retained an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s