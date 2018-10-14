Filed Under:Local TV, Lunenburg

LUNENBURG (CBS) – More than a dozen cows were trapped and a barn was heavily damaged after a silo collapsed Sunday morning in Lunenburg.

The collapse happened just before 11 a.m. at Cherry Hill Farm. The silo contained grain, and fell onto the face of the farm’s main barn.

lunenburgpolice Calves Trapped Inside Lunenburg Barn Following Silo Collapse

A silo collapsed, heavily damaging a Lunenburg barn. (Image Credit: Lunenburg Police)

No one was injured, but one cow was hit with debris. Employees had to euthanize the animal before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters, police, and the building department are evaluating the barn in order to safely remove 13 calves that are trapped inside.

