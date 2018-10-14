BOSTON (CBS) – It wasn’t pretty. Here are a few random thoughts on the Red Sox 7-2 Game 1 ALCS loss to the Astros Saturday night at Fenway Park.

– That was ugly! You walk 10 and hit three more, you’re not going to win many games. Chris Sale basically said he had nothing. Overall, I think Sox pitchers gave too much respect to the Astros potent lineup. It’s not easy, but you have to throw strikes. Houston only had five hits. It was a “take sign” night.

– I thought Andrew Benintendi had a walk. I thought home plate ump James Hoye handled the helmet slam from Benintendi well. What wasn’t handled well was Hoye ejecting Alex Cora. I’m not defending Cora, either. You have to protect your player. So, Hoye should have let him yell and walked away. The rest of the umpiring crew should have stepped in too. I’d say the same if it was A.J. Hinch. Game 1 can’t have an ejection.

– Alex Bregman is the best player in baseball right now. He reminds me of Dustin Pedroia in his prime. He can beat you in so many different ways. Feisty, arrogant, tough. I want him on my team.

– Sox hitters seem like they’ve never swung or check-swung at more balls bounced in the dirt than they did in Game 1. Strange.

– Optimistic note: Teams that have lost Game 1 of the ALCS over the last 18 years have gone on to win the series eight times, including the 2013 and 2004 Red Sox teams.

– Finally, I’m not a betting man, but if I were I’d put a lot of money on David Price to pitch well in Game 2.