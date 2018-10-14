ANDOVER (CBS) — A home surveillance video caught two men breaking into an Andover house Saturday night. Police are now asking the public to help them identify one subject.

According to police, two men wearing gray hooded sweatshirts broke into a house on Andover Country Club Lane around 10:30 p.m. “They caused significant damage to the home when breaking in, including dismantling the alarm system,” the police department said.

“The owners of the home were away, but through video surveillance were able to see two men breaking into their house.”

A search team, K-9 units, and a State Police Air Wing were all involved in the search for the suspects. “Upon arrival of police, both suspects fled on foot into a wooded area behind the home,” said police.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or saw anything suspicious on Andover Country Club Lane, they are asked to call Andover Police.