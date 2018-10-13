WOBURN (CBS) – Following a minor crash Saturday morning on Interstate 93, Massachusetts State Police had to turn to a vehicle with a bit more horse power.

Several cars were involved in a crash around 8:15 a.m. near the exit to Interstate 95 South. Among the vehicles involved was a truck pulling a trailer with three horses.

No people or animals were injured, but the trailer was unable to continue. The horses were taken off the trailer and moved to a safe location on the highway while Massachusetts State Police tried to find a way to transport the horses.

“Who else would you call? To the rescue came the MSP Mounted Unit with one of our large trailers,” State Police posted. “Troopers and the horses’ handlers began loading them into their temporary ride. Not something you see every day when driving down the highway.”

All three horses were transported from the scene within the hour.

“An eventful morning with a good ending. We were happy to be able to help,” police said.