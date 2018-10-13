By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

7:56 p.m.: As the on-field introductions come to an end, here are your lineups for this evening.

RED SOX

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, 1B

6. Brock Holt, 2B

7. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

9. Sandy Leon, C

SP — Chris Sale

ASTROS

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

5. Tyler White, DH

6. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

7. Carlos Correa, SS

8. Maldonado, C

9. Josh Reddick, RF

SP — Justin Verlander

7:35 p.m.: Good evening from a buzzing Boston, where fans here at Fenway Park are charged up for baseball. They’re going to get a good one.

We’re just about a half-hour out from first pitch here, and the stands are starting to fill up, U2 is blaring over the sound system, and Sandy Leon is firing some missiles from center field to the warning track for warmups.

Chris Sale just made his slow walk out to the bullpen, greeted by a rousing ovation. The crowd ought to be pretty special tonight, at least to start the game.

When that game begins, we’ll have live updates and analysis all night long right here in the live blog. So check back early and often as the Red Sox and Astros fight to get out to a 1-0 lead in this ALCS.

