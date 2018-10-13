BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox formally announced their roster for the American League Championship Series on Saturday, and there are no changes from the team’s opening round victory over the New York Yankees.

The only question mark heading into the series was the availability of Mitch Moreland, who tweaked his hamstring in the ALDS.

But Moreland is apparently healthy enough to play, making the roster.

Boston will carry 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders against Houston.

The ALCS between the Astros and Red Sox gets underway Saturday night at Fenway Park.