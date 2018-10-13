  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ALCS, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox formally announced their roster for the American League Championship Series on Saturday, and there are no changes from the team’s opening round victory over the New York Yankees.

The only question mark heading into the series was the availability of Mitch Moreland, who tweaked his hamstring in the ALDS.

But Moreland is apparently healthy enough to play, making the roster.

Boston will carry 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders against Houston.

The ALCS between the Astros and Red Sox gets underway Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s