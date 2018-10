BOSTON (CBS) – There was no big winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbed to one of the largest in the game’s history.

The jackpot soared all the way to $654 million.

There was a $3 million winning ticket sold in Arkansas.

Friday night’s jackpot was the third largest in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers were 4-24-46-61-70 and a Mega Ball of 7.

The Powerball jackpot is also on the rise. Saturday night’s drawing will be worth $314 million.