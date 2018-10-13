  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are no longer enemies on the field. But they’ve carried the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry into the world of television.

Ortiz and Rodriguez are now retired and working on set of Fox Sports’ postseason coverage.

Heading into the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Yankees, the two placed a friendly wager on the outcome.

Because the Red Sox came out on top, Rodriguez had to put on a Red Sox uniform and allow Ortiz to spray champagne on him. On Friday night, Rodriguez had to pay up.

“I just got one thing to say, Papi. I’m a Yankee for life,” Rodriguez said, revealing that he had a Yankees shirt underneath his Red Sox jersey.

