By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:#MeToo, Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Latino, Massachusetts, MeToo Movement, New England, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

October 13, 2018
A special segment on the one-year anniversary of the #MeToo movement. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a new survey which reveals that one-third of executives have actually changed behaviors that could be perceived as sexual harassment. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available regarding the movement and tell you more about this recent survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite from Washington, D.C. with SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. on this English version of Centro and with SHRM Chief Knowledge Officer Alex Alonso in the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
#MeToo Movement – A Year Later
#MeToo and Time’s Up
Society for Human Resource
Management (SHRM)
www.SHRM.org
www.SHRM.org/work
Twitter: @SHRM
Instagram: @SHRMPress

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am

