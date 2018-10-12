BOSTON (CBS) — Kickoff for Sunday night’s Patriots-Chiefs clash is still a long ways away (and then some), giving you plenty of time to check out some of the interesting notes heading into the big game.

– With a win, Tom Brady will earn his 200th regular season victory.

– Brady is 4-3 against Kansas City in the regular season and 1-0 against them in the postseason.

– Brady needs just 19 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-rushing yard mark for his career.

– Sunday night is the 35th meeting between the Patriots and the Chiefs, with Kansas City leading the series 18-13-3. The Patriots have dropped their last two regular season meetings with KC.

– The Patriots offense is looking much better, going for their third straight game with 30 or more points.

– This is the second straight prime time game for Patriots. They are in a stretch of four prime time games in five weeks

– Julian Edelman needs one more touchdown to reach 30 for his career. He’d become the 19th player in Patriots franchise history to reach that mark.

– Edelman could also move up the Patriots’ all-time receiving list on Sunday night, needing just 73 more yards to pass Terry Glenn for eighth in franchise history.

– It could also inch closer to history on Sunday. He needs three more receptions to reach 500 for his career, something only 14 other tight ends have accomplished. He is also 13 yards away from reaching 7,500 receiving yards. He would be just the eighth player in NFL history to do that.

– Since 2001, the Patriots are 48-1 in the regular season when they have a 100-yard rusher.

– The New England offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL, and have not allowed a sack in the last two games.

– The New England defense has an interception in all five games this season.