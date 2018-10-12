BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox continue their quest for another World Series title, the team will welcome back another fan favorite to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday night.

This time it will be Sox Hall of Famer Kevin Youkilis, who gets the honors ahead of Game 1 of Boston’s ALCS against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Drafted by Boston in 2001, Youkilis spent nine seasons with the Red Sox, helping the team win the 2007 World Series. Youk, also known as “The Greek God Of Walks,” won fans over for his funky batting stance and patient approach at the plate. He also showed a willingness to move across the diamond when the Sox acquired third baseman Mike Lowell in 2007, taking over at first base. The move worked out pretty well for Youkilis, who thrived with that change of position and won a Gold Glove at first base that season.

Youkilis was a three-time All-Star with Boston, batting .287 with a .388 OBP during his time with the Red Sox. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:09 p.m., but the Red Sox are encouraging fans to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. for the pre-game festivities, when both teams will be introduced along the base lines. The national anthem will be performed by West Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson, a gospel singer and star of NBC’s “The Voice,” with Hanscom Air Force Base presenting the colors.

In addition to the pre-game fun, the Red Sox also announced that retired Marine Sgt. Dan Clark will perform God Bless America in the middle of the seventh inning.