BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are set for a postseason rematch, this time with a trip to the World Series on the line.

WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton and sports producer Scott Sullivan are here to break down the upcoming American League Championship Series, though should we really listen to Sully anymore? He took the Yankees in the ALDS, and the Sox made it look fairly easy against their rival by taking the series in four games.

After admitting that going with the Yankees in the ALDS was a “bad pick,” Sully went ahead and picked against the Red Sox again.

“This is my head talking — not my heart. This Astros team won 103 games and they are the defending champs,” he explained. “The Astros are too strong, too complete, and too tough to beat.”

Most of Sully’s concern centers around David Price, who will get the start for Boston in Game 2 despite his poor outing against the Yankees in the Divisional Series.

“I think the Red Sox will win Game 1, but with David Price in Game 2, you have to like the Astros,” said Sully. “[As a starter], he’s 0-9 with an ERA [of 6.08]. It’s embarrassing and it just keeps getting worse.”

Burton does not agree, pointing out the fact that Alex Cora is fairly familiar with the Astros. Check out the full segment in the video above, and let us know who you think will win the series in the poll below:

The Red Sox-Astros ALCS gets underway Saturday at Fenway Park.