FOXBORO (CBS) – Manicures and massages were the name of the game at Gillette Stadium Thursday, as the Patriots hosted a group of cancer survivors for a special day of pampering.

The 14 survivors received surprise invitations last week while at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital – hand delivered by members of the team.

Today, the women got a break from doctor appointments and cancer treatments. They were driven to Foxboro for a day of relaxation. The survivors received breakfast and lunch, manicures, massages, were led in relaxation yoga, and then walked down onto the field to take in the view.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on hand, as were several players including James White, Matthew Slater, David Andrews, and Devin McCourty.

The day’s biggest surprise came when the women were invited to attend Sunday night’s highly anticipated Patriots vs. Chiefs game at Gillette.