Filed Under:Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) – Manicures and massages were the name of the game at Gillette Stadium Thursday, as the Patriots hosted a group of cancer survivors for a special day of pampering.

The 14 survivors received surprise invitations last week while at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital – hand delivered by members of the team.

pats Patriots Treat Cancer Survivors To Special Day Of Pampering

Patriots owner Robert Kraft with guests at the annual event. (WBZ-TV)

Today, the women got a break from doctor appointments and cancer treatments. They were driven to Foxboro for a day of relaxation. The survivors received breakfast and lunch, manicures, massages, were led in relaxation yoga, and then walked down onto the field to take in the view.

pats2 Patriots Treat Cancer Survivors To Special Day Of Pampering

Patriots players James White, Devin McCourty, and David Andrews meet with members of the team’s pampering event. (WBZ-TV)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on hand, as were several players including James White, Matthew Slater, David Andrews, and Devin McCourty.

The day’s biggest surprise came when the women were invited to attend Sunday night’s highly anticipated Patriots vs. Chiefs game at Gillette.

