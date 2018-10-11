BOSTON (CBS) — The soft-spoken Stephon Gilmore has somewhat inadvertently stepped into the lion’s den.

The Patriots’ cornerback on Wednesday said that the players who talk a lot of trash tend to be corners who play a lot of zone defense instead of man-to-man. The answer came in response to a question about Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and his propensity to talk trash, most recently seen last week as Jacksonville prepared to face Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, on Thursday, Ramsey was asked about the comments. Though he didn’t unleash the full force that he’s capable of releasing, Ramsey worked in a few shots at his fellow corner.

“I really don’t know,” Ramsey said when asked why Gilmore might have made the comments. “That was weird to me. It’s lame, corny, but it’s him though.”

Ramsey found it odd to have to respond to a defensive player who spoke up about him.

“I’ve never understood why, you know, somebody on the same side of the ball would hate on another guy,” Ramsey said. “Like, usually we’re going against the opponent. But, maybe I’m a threat or something.”

Jagaurs CB Jalen Ramsey responds to Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore calling him a “zone guy” pic.twitter.com/iXQW5z521G — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 11, 2018

Ramsey was mostly subdued while talking about the matter, but he still worked in one spike of the football.

“I mean we know that’s the furthest [thing] from the truth. But I mean, I’m gonna continue to do what the team asks me to do, either man or zone,” Ramsey said. “I mean, maybe he should try it. I was All-Pro. But it’s cool though.”