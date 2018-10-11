BOSTON (CBS) — Nearsightedness is expected to affect half of the world’s population by the year 2050, but researchers at Columbia University have made a discovery that could lead to the development of drugs to treat the condition.

Nearsightedness is the inability to see far away. It occurs when the eye grows too long so when you’re looking at an object, instead of the image coming into focus on the retina, it lands in front of the retina making it appear blurry.

It is the most common cause of vision impairment in the world.

Studying marmosets, researchers identified the molecular pathways involved in nearsightedness which could lead to the development of new drugs and other treatment options.