CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian Dave Chappelle are among eight people being saluted by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

All eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will be honored Thursday afternoon by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.

Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

The other honorees are Kenneth Chenault, chairman and a managing director of General Catalyst; Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Pamela Joyner, founder of Avid Partners, LLC; psychologist and author Florence Ladd; Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; and artist Kehinde Wiley.

There was some confusion leading up to the event about Kaepernick’s remarks. Harvard initially told media members on Tuesday that Kaepernick requested his remarks be kept off the record – meaning no reporting on his remarks would be allowed.

But on Wednesday, Harvard clarified that the remarks could be considered on the record. Due to Kaepernick’s legal dispute with the NFL, a Harvard spokesman said no press photography or video livestreaming would be allowed.

