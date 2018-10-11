BOSTON (CBS) – The driver in a gruesome Chinatown hit-and-run tearfully apologized to her victims as she received a prison sentence of 5-6 years.

Xiao Ying Zhou, 47, pleaded guilty this week to a variety of charges related to the 2016 crash.

Zhou was driving a Toyota RAV4 on February 1, 2016, when she hit a woman and her husband while they crossed Kneeland Street. Zhou continued driving and dragged the woman about three miles while she made her way to Interstate 93.

The crash left the victim, 51-year-old Yue Yin Gong, with “life-altering injuries.” She was in court on Thursday along with her husband during Zhou’s sentencing.

In a victim impact statement, Gong, who requires a walker for mobility, told the court she needs help daily getting bathed and dressed.

“It’s a lot of hurt,” she said through an interpreter.

“I need help bathing and getting dressed. It’s a lot of hurt.” Through interpreter, victim asks for maximum penalty against woman who pleaded guilty to dragging her for more than 2 & 1/2 miles onto #Boston’s interstate in 2016 #wbz pic.twitter.com/XsbVHZ8pOd — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) October 11, 2018

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 10-12 years on the lead charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. A judge instead sentenced her to 5-6 years in prison.

Zhou wept loudly during the hearing and repeated several times “I’m so sorry.”