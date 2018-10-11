BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top pubs around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best pubs in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when thirst strikes.

1. Deep Ellum

Photo: chris c./Yelp

Topping the list is Deep Ellum. Located at 477 Cambridge St. in Allston, the New American pub is the most popular of its kind in Boston, boasting four stars out of more than 1,000 reviews on Yelp.

The spot comes courtesy of founders Aaron Sanders and Max Toste, who opened the doors as “a collaborative venture born out of their shared appreciation of craft beer, classic cocktails and wholesome cooking,” the business says on its website.

Come indulge with late-night offerings like truffle Gorgonzola fries and spicy chicken wings; or try one of the spot’s house cocktails like The Bohannon — a blend of gin, yellow chartreuse, Swedish punsch and black pepper. (You can check out the menus here.)

2. Mr. Dooley’s

PHOTO: Winè C./YELP

Next up is downtown’s Mr. Dooley’s, situated at 77 Broad St. The spot features traditional Irish fare, along with live music, DJs and “proper pints of Guinness.”

With four stars out of 368 reviews on Yelp, the Irish pub has proven to be a local favorite.

“Best pint in the city, and has been for years,” shared Yelper Pat R. “The food is awesome and best thing — no TVs!”

3. The Corner Pub

Photo: BT F./Yelp

The Corner Pub, located at 162 Lincoln St. (between Beach Street and Utica Place) in the Leather District, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and pub 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews.

On the menu, look for snacks and starters such as fried pickles and nachos, along with pizza, hot dogs, burgers and signature egg rolls filled with ingredients like homemade barbecue sauce, Asian-style pulled pork, Italian sausage and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

An extensive selection of beer is also on hand, as well as a jukebox, board games and Corner Pub T-shirts.

4. Porters Bar & Grill

Photo: julia l./Yelp

Porters Bar & Grill, a pub and traditional American spot that offers burgers and more in West End, is another go-to, with four stars out of 206 Yelp reviews. Head over to 173 Portland St. (between Traverse and Causeway streets) to see for yourself.

Draft beer and wine are available, and there is a full dinner menu featuring starters, sandwiches, burgers and build-your-own thin-crust pizzas. (Check out the menu here.)

“Porter’s is a great local bar,” wrote Yelper Yasmin K. “If you’re from out of town (or not), I highly recommend giving this place a try. The food, atmosphere, drinks and, most importantly, bartenders are all phenomenal.”

5. Tavern at the End of the World

Photo: Kurt K./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Tavern at the End of the World, which has earned four stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp. The New American pub at 108 Cambridge St. (between Parker and Carter streets) is serving up brunch specialties, hearty entrees and cold beers.

Come try menu offerings like salt and pepper calamari, seafood chowder, chicken curry and cauliflower bites with tahini sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

“This place has great views of Boston Harbor,” shared Yelper Diana M. “The menu has an amazing pear salad, tasty salmon and a fantastic beer selection!”