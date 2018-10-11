WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Pops, Boston Red Sox, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Even the late conductor of the Boston Pops is celebrating the Boston Red Sox victory over the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association and a local knitwear company with an unprintable name teamed up to create a giant Red Sox beanie to perch atop a sculpture of Arthur Fiedler’s head along the Charles River.

Michael Nichols, executive director of the association, tells The Boston Globe the hat, 17 feet in circumference, links two great Boston traditions “with an homage as grand as Arthur Fiedler’s legacy.”

Christina Pardy, owner of the knitwear company, says it’s the largest hat she’s ever created and took 24 hours of work to complete.

Fiedler died in 1979.

The Red Sox open the AL Championship Series Saturday against the Houston Astros.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s