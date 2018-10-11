WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Archdiocese Of Boston, Cardinal Sean O'Malley

BOSTON (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston is expanding an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at one seminary to all three of its seminaries and bringing in independent investigators.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley announced Thursday he is expanding the review to meet “the generally expected levels of transparency and accountability.”

The investigation began in August when two former seminarians at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton posted accounts on social media of witnessing and experiencing activities “directly contrary to the moral standards and requirements of formation for the Catholic priesthood.”

That investigation now covers Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston and Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Brookline.

Former U.S. Attorney Donald Stern will lead the investigation.

O’Malley is Pope Francis’ top adviser on sex abuse and Boston was the epicenter of the priest abuse scandal.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s