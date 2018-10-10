WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Residents of an apartment complex in Weymouth are worried after a man was shot and killed there late Tuesday night.

Nicky Gomes, 26, and another man in his 20’s were shot near an entrance to Weymouth Commons on Rockway Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Both were rushed to South Shore Hospital. Gomes died, but the other man is expected to survive. His name has not been made public yet.

One resident told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields he heard seven shots, then a pause and then one more shot.

Police swept the area but there have been no arrests. Investigators would not say how many suspects they’re looking for.

Shibhan McGhee, a resident, thinks she saw the shooter.

“Because he kept on walking around the parking lot area over here and he kept on going into the bushes, so he was trying to like hide,” she told reporters.

“Pretty concerning,” said another resident, Pamela Santory. “Like I said, especially over the last few months, this is like the third incident where guns have been involved. I have two little kids here so it’s a lot to have to worry about, always looking over your back.”

Shields said there have been reports the man who survived the attack had a small child with him at the time of the shooting. The Department of Children and Families has joined the investigation.

This is the first homicide in Weymouth since Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and Vera Adams were killed in July.