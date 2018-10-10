QUINCY (CBS) – A small fire aboard the USS Salem broke out Wednesday morning, likely sparked by Halloween decorations.

Quincy firefighters, police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the ship for fire and smoke on board.

The flames were quickly knocked down. It’s not clear if firefighters or the crew on board put out the fire.

No one was injured.

The Coast Guard said “festive decorations” on the ship caught fire. The USS Salem serves as a “Ghost Ship” attraction throughout the Halloween season.