Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
Filed Under:Local TV, Quincy, uss salem

QUINCY (CBS) – A small fire aboard the USS Salem broke out Wednesday morning, likely sparked by Halloween decorations.

Quincy firefighters, police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the ship for fire and smoke on board.

usssalem Halloween Decorations Catch Fire On USS Salem

Halloween decorations caused a small fire on the USS Salem. (WBZ-TV)

The flames were quickly knocked down. It’s not clear if firefighters or the crew on board put out the fire.

No one was injured.

The Coast Guard said “festive decorations” on the ship caught fire. The USS Salem serves as a “Ghost Ship” attraction throughout the Halloween season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s