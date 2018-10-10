RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire restaurant is offering a juicy reward for anyone who can help find the person who broke in and stole $25,000.

Raymond Police said the cash and coins were stolen from Tuckaway Tavern on Route 27 around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The popular restaurant posted on Facebook that it is running a “Tip-Off for Tips” promo.

“We are turning to all of YOU for any information leading to his capture, arrest and conviction,” the post read. “If anyone out there can help us nail this guy we are offering $2,000 cash reward and FREE Steak Tips for the duration of his sentence!”

Anyone with information is asked to call Raymond Police.