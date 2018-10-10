BOSTON (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite cycling class? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cycling spots around Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re looking to kick your metabolism into gear.

1. B/SPOKE Indoor Cycling Studio

Photo: Voravut R./Yelp

Topping the list is B/SPOKE Indoor Cycling Studio. The signature ride is a full-body 45-minute workout of cardio, hand weights and core work set to energetic playlists and led by vocal instructors. Regulars appreciate the high intensity and up-to-date equipment, as well as the fancy products available in the locker room.

Located downtown at 101 Federal St., it is the highest-rated cycling class spot in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.

2. Turnstyle – South End

Photo: Turnstyle – South End/Yelp

Next up is Turnstyle – South End, situated at 310 Harrison Ave. Part of a small local chain with five studios, Turnstyle offers beat-based cycling classes in a neon-lit room. Classes are organized by music type, with options like “Cardi B, Calvin Harris and Cash Cash,” and “Lil’ John, Wiz Khalifa and Steve Aoki.” There are typically five to seven classes offered each day.

In addition to cycling, there are also full-body boot camp workouts. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the studio has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flywheel Sports – Back Bay

Photo: Scott I./Yelp

Flywheel Sports – Back Bay, located at 800 Boylston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 107 reviews. The New York-based chain provides stadium cycling classes of various intensities, both in-studio and, thanks to technology, in your home, both live and on demand.

There are also a handful of off-bike workouts that target abs and arms, the core and upper body.

4. Recycle Studio – South End

Photo: Recycle Studio – South End/Yelp

Recycle Studio – South End is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. This local studio’s cycling classes incorporate hills, sprints and weights for an upper-body workout.

Shoe rental is complimentary and child care is also available three days a week. Head over to 18 Union Park St. to try the studio for yourself.

5. Cyc Fitness

Photo: Lauren S./Yelp

Finally, over in Back Bay, check out Cyc Fitness, which has earned four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp. It’s another music-focused ride, with choreographed movements throughout 45-minute classes. The Heart class provides high-intensity interval training in a concert-like atmosphere, while the Body class adds weights to strengthen the arms and tighten the core.

You can find the cycling spot in the Boston Sports Club at 699 Boylston St.