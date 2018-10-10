By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Umpire Angel Hernandez was a major storyline for all the wrong reasons in Game 3, as three of his calls at first base were overturned by replay reviews. So, when he moved behind the plate for Game 4, all eyes were focused squarely on him.

But, save for a called strike three on Andrew Benintendi and a few questionable calls, Hernandez was not a major part of Game 4, which saw the Red Sox eliminate the Yankees to move on the ALCS.

Despite the lack of impact made by Hernandez, Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia lambasted the umpire after taking the loss.

“He’s absolutely terrible,” Sabathia said, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. “He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base [Monday]. It’s amazing how he’s getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games.”

Sabathia kept going:

More CC Sabathia on Angel Hernandez: “He shouldn’t be anywhere near these playoff games.” “He’s bad. I don’t understand why he’s doing these games.” “It’s sad that he’s doing these games. It’s crazy.” “He’s always bad. He’s a bad umpire.” — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 10, 2018

Sabathia threw just 35 strikes on his 59 pitches, so it’s easy to see where his aggravation stems from.

Yet his counterpart, Rick Porcello, threw 48 of his 65 pitches for strikes and had little issue getting through his five innings of work. When Porcello was informed of Sabathia’s commentary on Hernandez, the Red Sox righty shut down the conversation.

“Throw the ball over the plate, CC,” Porcello said, acording to James Wagner of The New York Times. “I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta put the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called.”

Rick Porcello wasn’t having this. He said: “Throw the ball over the plate C.C. I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta out the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called.” https://t.co/uF4yORR3cO — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 10, 2018

Dang. That’s some response. But to the victors go the spoils, which include postgame playlists and the final word on umpiring.

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston